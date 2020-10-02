DC vs KKR Dream11 IPL 2020 Prediction, Playing 11

The Capitals lock horns with Kolkata Knight Riders in Match 16 of the Indian Premier League in Sharjah on Saturday and it promises to be a humdinger. While KKR – thanks to the back-to-back wins – will start favourites against the Capital – who got their season off to a flyer with two wins. With short boundaries at Sharjah and both sides loaded with big-hitters, fans could be in for a high-scoring affair.

While KKR could play the winning 11, Capitals could make a few changes.

WEATHER FORECAST

It is expected to be sunny and hot in Sharjah on Saturday and a full game is expected. The humidity would be around 56 per cent and the temperature would fluctuate between 35-40 degree Celcius.

PITCH REPORT & TOSS

The pitch like most in UAE this season will favour the batsman compared to the bowlers and with the short boundaries at Sharjah, sixes could galore. The bowlers – could get early help from the pitch – but the chances are low.

It could be tricky, but in all probability, the team that wins the toss will opt to field, given the small boundaries. It will not be a bad toss to lose.

DC vs KKR Fantasy Tips

Rishabh Pant (WK), Shreyas Iyer, Eoin Morgan, Shubman Gill, Andre Russell, Marcus Stoinis, Sunil Narine, Kagiso Rabada, Varun Chakraborty

DC vs KKR Probable Playing XIs

Delhi Capitals: Rishabh Pant (WK), Alex Carey, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Ajinkya Rahane, Prithvi Shaw, Shimron Hetmyer, Axar Patel, Marcus Stoinis, Keemo Paul, Kagiso Rabada

Kolkata Knight Riders: Shubman Gill, Sunil Narine, Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik (C & WK), Eoin Morgan, Andre Russell, Pat Cummins, Shivam Mavi, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy, Kamlesh Nagarkoti

SQUADS

Delhi Capitals (DC): Rishabh Pant, Alex Carey, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Ajinkya Rahane, Prithvi Shaw, Shimron Hetmyer, Axar Patel, Marcus Stoinis, Keemo Paul, Daniel Sams, Lalit Yadav, Kagiso Rabada, Ravichandran Ashwin, Anrich Nortje, Amit Mishra, Ishant Sharma, Mohit Sharma, Harshal Patel, Sandeep Lamichhane, Avesh Khan, Tushar Deshpande

Kolkata Knight Riders (KOL): Dinesh Karthik, Nikhil Naik, Eoin Morgan, Siddhesh Lad, Rahul Tripathi, Rinku Singh, Shubman Gill, Tom Banton, Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Nitish Rana, Pat Cummins, Sandeep Warrier, Kuldeep Yadav, Chris Green, Prasidh Krishna, Lockie Ferguson, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Shivam Mavi, Manimaran Siddharth, Varun Chakravarthy, Ali Khan