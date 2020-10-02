<h2>DC vs KKR Dream11 IPL 2020 Prediction, Playing 11</h2> <p></p>The Capitals lock horns with Kolkata Knight Riders in Match 16 of the Indian Premier League in Sharjah on Saturday and it promises to be a humdinger. While KKR - thanks to the back-to-back wins - will start favourites against the Capital - who got their season off to a flyer with two wins. With short boundaries at Sharjah and both sides loaded with big-hitters, fans could be in for a high-scoring affair. <p></p> <p></p>While KKR could play the winning 11, Capitals could make a few changes. <p></p><h2>WEATHER FORECAST</h2> <p></p>It is expected to be sunny and hot in Sharjah on Saturday and a full game is expected. The humidity would be around 56 per cent and the temperature would fluctuate between 35-40 degree Celcius. <p></p> <p></p>[caption id="attachment_4160020" align="aligncenter" width="645"]<img class="size-full wp-image-4160020" src="https://www.india.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/Image-4-2.jpg" alt="Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders Weather Forecast, Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders Pitch Report, Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders Toss, Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders Live score, DC vs KKR Fantasy Prediction Dream11 IPL 2020, Best players list of DC vs KKR, Dream11 IPL 2020, Kolkata Knight Riders Dream11 Team Player List, Delhi Capitals Dream11 Player List, Cricket Tips Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders Dream11 IPL 2020, Online Cricket Prediction and Tip, Online Cricket Tips Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders Dream11 IPL 2020, Pitch Report, Playing 11, DC vs KKR Weather Forecast, DC vs KKR TV Timing, DC vs KKR 2020, DC vs KKR Preview, IPL 2020, IPL 13, Indian Premier League, IPL Updates" width="645" height="454" /> Sharjah weather forecast[/caption] <p></p><h2>PITCH REPORT &amp; TOSS</h2> <p></p>The pitch like most in UAE this season will favour the batsman compared to the bowlers and with the short boundaries at Sharjah, sixes could galore. The bowlers - could get early help from the pitch - but the chances are low. <p></p> <p></p>It could be tricky, but in all probability, the team that wins the toss will opt to field, given the small boundaries. It will not be a bad toss to lose. <p></p><h2>DC vs KKR Fantasy Tips</h2> <p></p>Rishabh Pant (WK), Shreyas Iyer, Eoin Morgan, Shubman Gill, Andre Russell, Marcus Stoinis, Sunil Narine, Kagiso Rabada, Varun Chakraborty <p></p><h2>DC vs KKR Probable Playing XIs</h2> <p></p><b>Delhi Capitals</b>: Rishabh Pant (WK), Alex Carey, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Ajinkya Rahane, Prithvi Shaw, Shimron Hetmyer, Axar Patel, Marcus Stoinis, Keemo Paul, Kagiso Rabada <p></p> <p></p><b>Kolkata Knight Riders</b>: Shubman Gill, Sunil Narine, Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik (C &amp; WK), Eoin Morgan, Andre Russell, Pat Cummins, Shivam Mavi, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy, Kamlesh Nagarkoti <p></p><h2>SQUADS</h2> <p></p><b>Delhi Capitals (DC)</b>: Rishabh Pant, Alex Carey, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Ajinkya Rahane, Prithvi Shaw, Shimron Hetmyer, Axar Patel, Marcus Stoinis, Keemo Paul, Daniel Sams, Lalit Yadav, Kagiso Rabada, Ravichandran Ashwin, Anrich Nortje, Amit Mishra, Ishant Sharma, Mohit Sharma, Harshal Patel, Sandeep Lamichhane, Avesh Khan, Tushar Deshpande <p></p> <p></p><b>Kolkata Knight Riders (KOL)</b>: Dinesh Karthik, Nikhil Naik, Eoin Morgan, Siddhesh Lad, Rahul Tripathi, Rinku Singh, Shubman Gill, Tom Banton, Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Nitish Rana, Pat Cummins, Sandeep Warrier, Kuldeep Yadav, Chris Green, Prasidh Krishna, Lockie Ferguson, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Shivam Mavi, Manimaran Siddharth, Varun Chakravarthy, Ali Khan