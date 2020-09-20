Chris Gayle – who is known for his ability to hit sixes at will – needs 16 runs to join David Warner in an elite club. Gayle could do it on Sunday when Kings XI Punjab lock horns with Delhi Capitals in their tournament opener in Dubai. Gayle could become the second overseas player to score 4500 runs in IPL. He currently has 4,484 runs in 125 matches.

It would also make the West Indies cricketer the sixth player to cross the mark. RCB skipper Virat Kohli (5,412 runs in 177 games) heads the list and is followed by CSK star Suresh Raina (5,368 runs in 193 games). Rohit Sharma (4,898 in 188 games) is next in the list and he is followed by SRH’s Warner (4,706 in 126 games).

On the other hand, KXIP skipper KL Rahul also has something to look forward to this evening. He is 23 runs away from surpassing the 2000-run mark in IPL. He would become the 20th player to do so if he gets there.

Rahul spoke of KXIP’s chances ahead of their opener. He said that he looks forward to making this season memorable.

“The team has been fantastic, we’ve been getting along great and are looking forward to playing a good brand of cricket and making this season a memorable one,” Rahul said.

“We’re confident, we’re motivated and we are really excited to be a part of this edition of the Indian Premier League.”

Both sides will look to get their campaign off to a winning start as that would give them early momentum and in a tournament as long as the IPL, that could be the key. KXIP has a decent side and fans would hope they have a season to remember.