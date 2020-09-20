Dream11 Team Prediction

DC vs KXIP IPL 2020: Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Today’s Delhi Capitals vs Kings XI Punjab T20 Match 2 at Dubai 7.30 PM IST Sunday, September 20:

After a thrilling opening day where Chennai Super Kings beat Mumbai Indians by five wickets, the Delhi Capitals will lock horns with Kings XI Punjab in the 2nd game of the IPL 2020. Led by two young captains, both these sides will look forward to starting off on a positive note. However, even before they step on to the field, both Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul have got some important questions to answer.

TOSS: The IPL 2020 match toss between Delhi Capitals vs Kings XI Punjab will take place at 7 PM (IST) – September 19.

Time: 7.30 PM IST

Venue: Dubai

DC vs KXIP My Dream11 Team

Keeper Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul (c)

Batters Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer (vc), Mandeep Singh

All-Rounders Glenn Maxwell, Krishnappa Gowtham

Bowlers Kagiso Rabada, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Mujeeb-ur-Rahman

Playing 11

Delhi Capitals: Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Shreyas Iyer (captain), Shimron Hetmyer, Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (wk), Marcus Stoinis, Kagiso Rabada, Amit Mishra, Sandeep Lamichhane, Harshal Patel

Kings XI Punjab: Chris Gayle, KL Rahul (c and wk), Mayank Agarwal, Sarfaraz Khan, Glenn Maxwell, Mandeep Singh, Krishnappa Gowtham, Mohammed Shami, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Chris Jordan, Ravi Bishnoi

SQUADS

Delhi Capitals

Shreyas Iyer (C), Prithvi Shaw, Ajinkya Rahane, Shikhar Dhawan, Anrich Nortje, Ishant Sharma, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan, Sandeep Lamichhane, Kagiso Rabada, Keemo Paul, Mohit Sharma, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Ravi Ashwin, Marcus Stoinis, Daniel Sams, Rishabh Pant, Alex Carey, Shimron Hetmyer and Tushar Deshpande

Kings XI Punjab

KL Rahul (C), Karun Nair, Mohammed Shami, Nicholas Pooran, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Chris Gayle, Mandeep Singh, Mayank Agarwal, Hardus Viljoen, Darshan Nalkande, Sarfaraz Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Harpreet Brar, Murugan Ashwin, K Gowtham, J Suchith, Glenn Maxwell, Sheldon Cottrell, Deepak Hooda, Ishan Porel, Ravi Bishnoi, James Neesham, Chris Jordan, Tajinder Dhillon, Prabhsimran Singh, Agnivesh Ayachi, Harpreet Brar, Murugan Ashwin

