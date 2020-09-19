DC vs KXIP Dream11 Tips, Hints And Predictions: Check Captain, Vice-Captain For Today’s IPL 2020 Match Between Delhi Capitals vs Kings XI Punjab, Match 2 at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai September 19, 7:30 PM IST Sunday

DC vs KXIP Dream11 Tips And Prediction

DC vs KXIP Dream11 Predictions South Group Match for Vitality T20 Blast Match at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai: Two teams that have never won an IPL trophy start their quest for a maiden title from Sunday. Kings XI Punjab have made the final once but ended up runners-up to Kolkata Knight Riders. On the other hand, Delhi Capitals have never even made it to the summit clash. With a host of changes in their squad and a renewed sense of hope, they start again. KXIP traded Ravichandran Ashwin to DC and will have a new captain for the season in KL Rahul.

DC, after undergoing a change in management, made it to the qualifiers last season with Shreyas Iyer proving his leadership credentials. Of course, he had the likes of Ricky Ponting and Sourav Ganguly to guide him. One of them has now moved on to become BCCI president while the other continues to be part of the setup as the head coach. Will they change history this time around? Time will tell.

DC vs KXIP TOSS TIME: 7:00 PM IST

DC vs KXIP Match Starts At: 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

Delhi Capitals: Ajinkya Rahane, Alex Carey (WK), Jason Roy, Prithvi Shaw, Rishabh Pant (WK), Shikhar Dhawan, Shimron Hetmyer, and Shreyas Iyer (C), Axar Patel, Chris Woakes, Lalit Yadav, Marcus Stoinis, and Keemo Paul, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel, Ishant Sharma, Kagiso Rabada, Mohit Sharma, Ravichandran Ashwin, Sandeep Lamichhane, and Tushar Deshpande.

Kings XI Punjab: KL Rahul (C/WK) Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, Karun Nair, Sarfaraz Khan, Mandeep Singh, Sheldon Cottrell, Ishan Porel, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Shami, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Arshdeep Singh, Hardus Viljoen, M Ashwin, J Suchith, Harpreet Brar, Darshan Nalkande, Glenn Maxwell, James Neesham, Chris Jordan, Krishnappa Gowtham, Deepak Hooda, Tajinder Singh Dhillon, Nicholas Pooran (WK), Prabhsimran Singh (WK).

