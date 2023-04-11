Advertisement

DC Vs MI, IPL 2023: David Warner Bats Right-Handed Against Mumbai Indians | Watch Video

DC Vs MI, IPL 2023: David Warner Bats Right-Handed Against Mumbai Indians | Watch Video

Fans got to witness a rare sight when DC skipper, Warner batted as a right-handed batter on Free hit delivery against Hrithik Shokeen

Updated: April 11, 2023 8:19 PM IST | Edited By: Nikhil

New Delhi: David Warner-led Delhi Capitals is taking on Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Indians in an attempt to secure their first win of the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. Fans got to witness a rare sight when DC skipper, Warner batted as a right-handed batter on Free hit delivery against Hrithik Shokeen.

Although, Warner failed to turn this moment into a highlight as he mistimed the shot and sent it flying high in the air. Although, it was a free hit but no fielder could reach it in time, and allowed Warner to steal a single.

MI won the toss and invited DC to bat first. Both Warner and Prithvi Shaw were looking in great touch and Shaw threw his wicket after a small firework show. Then the DC skipper was joined by Manish Pandey, who kept the run flow going before Piyush Chawla sent him back on the score of 26 off 18 balls.

DC vs MI Playing 11

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner (captain), Manish Pandey, Yash Dhull, Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Lalit Yadav, Abishek Porel (wicketkeeper), Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje and Mustafizur Rahman

Substitutes: Mukesh Kumar, Aman Khan, Sarfaraz Khan, Praveen Dubey and Ishant Sharma

Mumbai Indians: Cameron Green, Rohit Sharma (captain), Ishan Kishan (wicketkeeper), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Nehal Wadhera, Hrithik Shokeen, Mohammad Arshad Khan, Jason Behrendorff, Piyush Chawla and Riley Meredith

Substitutes: Tristan Stubbs, Tim David, Kumar Kartikeya Singh, Arjun Tendulkar and Ramandeep Singh

Also Read

More News ›
DC Vs MI, IPL 2023: David Warner Bats Right-Handed Against Mumbai Indians | Watch Video
DC Vs MI, IPL 2023: Twitter Erupts As Prithvi Shaw's Flop Show Continues
DC Vs MI, IPL 2023: Mumbai Indians In Trouble As Jofra Archer Misses Out Crucial Game Against Delhi Capitals
IPL 2023: BCCI takes action against Avesh Khan for helmet-throw act after RCB vs LSG
DC Vs MI, IPL 2023: Rohit Sharma 88 Runs Shy Of Becoming First Player To Score 1000 Runs Against Two Different Teams
More News ›

TOPICS

COMMENTS

Advertisement

LIVE SCOREBOARD

LATEST NEWS

DC Vs MI, IPL 2023: David Warner Bats Right-Handed Against Mumbai Indians | Watch Video

DC Vs MI, IPL 2023: David Warner Bats Right-Handed Against M...

Live Score-Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians Live Cricket Score and Updates: DC vs MI 16 match Live cricket score at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

Live Score-Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians Live Cricket Sco...

DC Vs MI, IPL 2023: Twitter Erupts As Prithvi Shaw's Flop Show Continues

DC Vs MI, IPL 2023: Twitter Erupts As Prithvi Shaw's Flop Sh...

DC Vs MI, IPL 2023: Mumbai Indians In Trouble As Jofra Archer Misses Out Crucial Game Against Delhi Capitals

DC Vs MI, IPL 2023: Mumbai Indians In Trouble As Jofra Arche...

IPL 2023: BCCI takes action against Avesh Khan for helmet-throw act after RCB vs LSG

IPL 2023: BCCI takes action against Avesh Khan for helmet-th...

Advertisement