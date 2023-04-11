New Delhi: David Warner-led Delhi Capitals is taking on Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Indians in an attempt to secure their first win of the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. Fans got to witness a rare sight when DC skipper, Warner batted as a right-handed batter on Free hit delivery against Hrithik Shokeen.

Although, Warner failed to turn this moment into a highlight as he mistimed the shot and sent it flying high in the air. Although, it was a free hit but no fielder could reach it in time, and allowed Warner to steal a single.

MI won the toss and invited DC to bat first. Both Warner and Prithvi Shaw were looking in great touch and Shaw threw his wicket after a small firework show. Then the DC skipper was joined by Manish Pandey, who kept the run flow going before Piyush Chawla sent him back on the score of 26 off 18 balls.

DC vs MI Playing 11

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner (captain), Manish Pandey, Yash Dhull, Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Lalit Yadav, Abishek Porel (wicketkeeper), Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje and Mustafizur Rahman

Substitutes: Mukesh Kumar, Aman Khan, Sarfaraz Khan, Praveen Dubey and Ishant Sharma

Mumbai Indians: Cameron Green, Rohit Sharma (captain), Ishan Kishan (wicketkeeper), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Nehal Wadhera, Hrithik Shokeen, Mohammad Arshad Khan, Jason Behrendorff, Piyush Chawla and Riley Meredith

Substitutes: Tristan Stubbs, Tim David, Kumar Kartikeya Singh, Arjun Tendulkar and Ramandeep Singh