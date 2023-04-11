DC Vs MI, IPL 2023: Mumbai Indians In Trouble As Jofra Archer Misses Out Crucial Game Against Delhi Capitals

MI is yet to record their first win of the tournament but the task will get difficult as Jofra Archer will not be available again.

New Delhi: David Warner-led Delhi Capitals is hosting Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Indians at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in an attempt to secure their first win of the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. MI is yet to record their first win of the tournament too but the task will get difficult as Jofra Archer will not be available again.

Jofra Archer wasn't a part of the team that played against Chennai Super Kings and once again will be missing out on a crucial game. MI will have Riley Meredith will be a part of the team for the clash against DC. Archer is reportedly injured and is still recovering from it. MI will be hoping that the star pacer recovers soon as he is a crucial asset for the team in absence of Jasprit Bumrah.

"We will bowl first. We batted in the first 2 games, didn't do well enough. The pitch looks dry and probably takes some turn and dew might also be a factor tonight. We got Riley Meredith in place of Stubbs. The other change is about the impact players. We will see how it goes. When the chips are down you need the senior players to stand up. Jofra is not available," Rohit Sharma said after the toss.

An injury scare was in the DC camp as well, skipper David Warner informed that Khaleel Ahmed is injured and will be replaced by Yash Dhull. He said "We would have done the same thing. For me it is about finding rhythm and as a whole group, we gotta work harder and get sharper. We got a forced change, Khaleel Ahmed is injured and we got Yash Dhull in place of him. Also, Rilee Rossouw makes way for Mustafizur Rahman. All the boys are up and about, we gotta adapt to the situations and pumped to be playing in front of the home crowd."

DC vs MI Playing 11 Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner(c), Manish Pandey, Yash Dhull, Rovman Powell, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Abishek Porel(w), Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Mustafizur Rahman