Advertisement

DC Vs MI, IPL 2023: Mumbai Indians In Trouble As Jofra Archer Misses Out Crucial Game Against Delhi Capitals

DC Vs MI, IPL 2023: Mumbai Indians In Trouble As Jofra Archer Misses Out Crucial Game Against Delhi Capitals

MI is yet to record their first win of the tournament but the task will get difficult as Jofra Archer will not be available again.

Updated: April 11, 2023 7:27 PM IST | Edited By: Nikhil

New Delhi: David Warner-led Delhi Capitals is hosting Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Indians at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in an attempt to secure their first win of the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. MI is yet to record their first win of the tournament too but the task will get difficult as Jofra Archer will not be available again.

Jofra Archer wasn't a part of the team that played against Chennai Super Kings and once again will be missing out on a crucial game. MI will have Riley Meredith will be a part of the team for the clash against DC. Archer is reportedly injured and is still recovering from it. MI will be hoping that the star pacer recovers soon as he is a crucial asset for the team in absence of Jasprit Bumrah.

"We will bowl first. We batted in the first 2 games, didn't do well enough. The pitch looks dry and probably takes some turn and dew might also be a factor tonight. We got Riley Meredith in place of Stubbs. The other change is about the impact players. We will see how it goes. When the chips are down you need the senior players to stand up. Jofra is not available," Rohit Sharma said after the toss.

An injury scare was in the DC camp as well, skipper David Warner informed that Khaleel Ahmed is injured and will be replaced by Yash Dhull. He said "We would have done the same thing. For me it is about finding rhythm and as a whole group, we gotta work harder and get sharper. We got a forced change, Khaleel Ahmed is injured and we got Yash Dhull in place of him. Also, Rilee Rossouw makes way for Mustafizur Rahman. All the boys are up and about, we gotta adapt to the situations and pumped to be playing in front of the home crowd."

DC vs MI Playing 11

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner(c), Manish Pandey, Yash Dhull, Rovman Powell, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Abishek Porel(w), Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Mustafizur Rahman

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Nehal Wadhera, Hrithik Shokeen, Riley Meredith, Arshad Khan, Piyush Chawla, Jason Behrendorff

Also Read

More News ›
DC Vs MI, IPL 2023: Mumbai Indians In Trouble As Jofra Archer Misses Out Crucial Game Against Delhi Capitals
IPL 2023: BCCI takes action against Avesh Khan for helmet-throw act after RCB vs LSG
DC Vs MI, IPL 2023: Rohit Sharma 88 Runs Shy Of Becoming First Player To Score 1000 Runs Against Two Different Teams
IPL 2023: MS Dhoni's Hilarious Reaction To DJ Bravo Getting Scared Of Balloon Magic Trick - WATCH VIRAL VIDEO
IPL 2023: Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana to join CSK
More News ›

TOPICS

COMMENTS

Advertisement

LIVE SCOREBOARD

LATEST NEWS

Live Score-Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians Live Cricket Score and Updates: DC vs MI 16 match Live cricket score at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

Live Score-Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians Live Cricket Sco...

IPL 2023: BCCI takes action against Avesh Khan for helmet-throw act after RCB vs LSG

IPL 2023: BCCI takes action against Avesh Khan for helmet-th...

DC Vs MI, IPL 2023: Rohit Sharma 88 Runs Shy Of Becoming First Player To Score 1000 Runs Against Two Different Teams

DC Vs MI, IPL 2023: Rohit Sharma 88 Runs Shy Of Becoming Fir...

IPL 2023: MS Dhoni's Hilarious Reaction To DJ Bravo Getting Scared Of Balloon Magic Trick - WATCH VIRAL VIDEO

IPL 2023: MS Dhoni's Hilarious Reaction To DJ Bravo Getting ...

IPL 2023: Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana to join CSK

IPL 2023: Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana to join CS...

Advertisement