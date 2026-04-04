DC vs MI IPL 2026 Preview: Delhi Capitals shaky top order faces tough test against Bumrah’s Mumbai Indians

Delhi Capitals’ shaky top order will be put to the test against a confident Mumbai Indians side at Kotla.

DC VS MI

IPL 2026: Delhi Capitals’ top-order fragility will be tested against a strong Mumbai Indians side. While DC showed great character in their comeback win, they need their openers to fire if they want to challenge for the title. MI, on the other hand, look balanced and ready after a strong start.

Mumbai Indians in their first home fixture of the IPL 2026 season against Delhi Capitals on Saturday.

DC, who tried as many as seven opening combinations last year, had hoped for more stability this season, but early signs suggest the problem remains.

Early struggles for DC top order

Chasing a modest 142 against Lucknow Super Giants in their opener, the Capitals’ top order collapsed quickly. KL Rahul fell for a first-ball duck, while Nitish Rana and Pathum Nissanka departed in quick succession, leaving DC tottering at 26 for four.

What followed was a brilliant rescue act by 22-year-old impact substitute Sameer Rizvi, who remained unbeaten on 70. Together with the experienced Tristan Stubbs, the pair added an unbroken 119-run stand to guide DC to a six-wicket victory.

While Rizvi’s fearless batting stole the show, the vulnerability at the top remains a big concern, especially against a Mumbai Indians attack led by the world-class Jasprit Bumrah.

DC hope for stability

Still chasing their maiden IPL title, Delhi Capitals will be eager to find consistency at the top. They have options in Abishek Porel, who showed flashes last season, or the talented but inconsistent Prithvi Shaw.

In contrast, DC’s bowling unit looked solid even without Australian pacer Mitchell Starc, who is still unavailable. Lungi Ngidi used his slower balls effectively, T Natarajan took three wickets, and Mukesh Kumar was economical. The spin duo of Kuldeep Yadav and skipper Axar Patel controlled the middle overs well.

This mix of pace variations and spin will be crucial against MI’s powerful batting line-up featuring Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, and Tilak Varma.

Mumbai Indians in confident mood

MI will enter the contest full of confidence after ending a 14-year opening-match jinx with a record chase against Kolkata Knight Riders. Rohit Sharma scored a fiery 78, while Ryan Rickelton smashed 81 and is likely to keep his place.

Their bowling had its moments despite being expensive. Shardul Thakur took three wickets, while Bumrah and Trent Boult kept things tight. Suryakumar Yadav was used as an impact player due to a minor groin issue, and his fitness for the clash against DC remains to be seen.

Both teams squad for IPL 2026

Mumbai Indians: Hardik Pandya (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Danish Malewar, Robin Minz (wk), Ryan Rickelton (wk), Sherfane Rutherford, Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Atharva Ankolekar, Raj Bawa, Corbin Bosch, Will Jacks, Mayank Rawat, Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Shardul Thakur, Tilak Varma, Ashwani Kumar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Deepak Chahar, AM Ghazanfar, Mayank Markande, Mohammad Izhar, Raghu Sharma.

Delhi Capitals: Abishek Porel, KL Rahul, Nitish Rana, Sameer Rizvi, Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel, Ashutosh Sharma, Dushmantha Chameera, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Starc, Tripurana Vijay, David Miller, Auqib Nabi Dar, Pathum Nissanka, Lungi Ngidi, Prithvi Shaw, Kyle Jamieson, Ajay Jadav Mandal, T Natarajan, Madhav Tiwari, Karun Nair, Sahil Parakh.

(With PTI Inputs)