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DC vs MI IPL 2026 Live: Delhi Capitals won by 6 wickets!

Tune in with us to get the live score and updates as Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2026 at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi.

srijal.upadhyay

By Srijal Upadhyay

Last Updated on - April 4, 2026 7:11 PM IST

Sameer Rizvi
Sameer Rizvi

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Delhi Capitals win!

Delhi Capitals beat Mumbai Indians by 6 wickets.

1st down for DC

Delhi Capitals star opener KL Rahul departs early for 1 off 3, falling to Deepak Chahar.

Delhi Capitals's chase begins

KL Rahul and Pathum Nissanka have come out on the pitch to begin Delhi Capitals innings. Deepak Chahar is ready with the bowl.

Mumbai Indians innings ends!

Mumbai Indians innings concludes at 162 for 6 after 20 overs, maintaining a strong run rate of 8.1. Despite losing wickets regularly, they posted a competitive total with some late hitting.

After fifty Surya departs

Mumbai Indians skipper Suryakumar Yadav departs after a brilliant half-century, falling to Lungi Ngidi. MI are 122/5 after 15.3 overs.

Fifty up for Suryakumar!

Suryakumar Yadav brings up his fifty off 35 balls, with 2 fours and 2 sixes. MI are  122/4 after 15.2 overs.

Mukesh strikes twice

Mukesh Kumar to Tilak Varma, OUT! Another wicket in the over and Mukesh is on fire. He deceives Tilak with a well-disguised slower ball outside off. Tilak commits early to the drive, tries to check it late, but ends up lobbing a simple return catch. Mukesh stays composed in his follow through, bends low and completes a safe catch. Big early setback for MI as Tilak Varma departs for a duck (0 off 2).

The match begins!

Ryan Rickelton and Rohit Sharma have come out to continue the innings for Mumbai Indians. Mukesh Kumar is ready with the bowl.

DC Playing XI

KL Rahul(w), Pathum Nissanka, Nitish Rana, Axar Patel(c), Tristan Stubbs, David Miller, Vipraj Nigam, Lungi Ngidi, Kuldeep Yadav, T Natarajan, Mukesh Kumar

MI Playing XI

Rohit Sharma, Ryan Rickelton(w), Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Naman Dhir, Sherfane Rutherford, Mitchell Santner, Corbin Bosch, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah

Here's what MI captain Suryakumar Yadav said after loss the toss!

(Hardik) He’s not well. Just getting into his shoes today. There’s a lot of positivity in the game. We wanted to bat first. Looks good (pitch). Deepak Chahar comes in. Bosch comes in for Boult. Santner comes in for Ghazanfar.

Here's what DC captain Axar Patel said after won the toss!

I choose to bowl first. First game at home, we want to see how it plays. We were 26/4 and managed to chase down the target. Same team.

Toss

Delhi Capitals won the toss and decided to bowl first.

Head-to-Head

Mumbai Indians continue to hold the upper hand over Delhi Capitals, leading the overall rivalry 21-16 in 37 matches. In Delhi, the hosts have a narrow 7-6 advantage from 13 games. However, MI have dominated recent matches, winning four of the last five encounters since 2023.

Teams Squad:

Mumbai Indians: Hardik Pandya (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Danish Malewar, Robin Minz (wk), Ryan Rickelton (wk), Sherfane Rutherford, Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Atharva Ankolekar, Raj Bawa, Corbin Bosch, Will Jacks, Mayank Rawat, Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Shardul Thakur, Tilak Varma, Ashwani Kumar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Deepak Chahar, AM Ghazanfar, Mayank Markande, Mohammad Izhar, Raghu Sharma.

Delhi Capitals: Abishek Porel, KL Rahul, Nitish Rana, Sameer Rizvi, Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel, Ashutosh Sharma, Dushmantha Chameera, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Starc, Tripurana Vijay, David Miller, Auqib Nabi Dar, Pathum Nissanka, Lungi Ngidi, Prithvi Shaw, Kyle Jamieson, Ajay Jadav Mandal, T Natarajan, Madhav Tiwari, Karun Nair, Sahil Parakh.

Hello and Welcome!

Hello, good afternoon and welcome to CricketCountry’s live coverage of the IPL 2026 match no.8 between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians.

Srijal Upadhyay this side ready to bring you live updates of the game.

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