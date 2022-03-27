New Delhi: Santhosh Sadguru has taken fan engagement to another level. As the 15th Season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) opened in Mumbai on Saturday, this resident of Sagar in Shivamogga district unveiled a colourful surprise.

An ardent Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) supporter, Sadguru has given his vintage Fiat car a makeover to express his love for the team and in the hope that it will finally be able to break the jinx that has prevented it from lifting the Cup over the past 14 seasons.

Having made it to the playoff in the last edition, Delhi Capitals are hoping to go all the way in IPL 2022, and are confident of a good start in the 15th edition of the cash-rich T20 league against Mumbai Indians at the Brabourne Stadium, here on Sunday.

Here are the details when and where to watch the game: