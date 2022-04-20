DC vs PBKS IPL Match 32: The match between Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings now looks doubtful with another foreign player, reported Tim Seifert testing positive for Covid-19. This comes after Australia all-rounder Mitchell Marsh along with four others in the support staff returned positive results.

Although no official confirmation has come from the BCCI or the franchise, a report by Indian Express suggests that BCCI is keen to test all the players once again before making a decision on the fate of the match. As of now, the match is still on but that can change at any moment, given the fact that the numbers have only increased since the first Covid-19 case was detected in the Delhi camp.

The match was supposed to be played at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune but was later moved to the Brabourne Stadium because of the Covid-19 cases in the Delhi camp.

The BCCI said in a statement that the change of venue was triggered due to five Covid-19 cases in the Delhi Capitals team on Tuesday.

“The change of venue has been triggered due to (then) five COVID-19 positive cases in the Delhi Capitals contingent,” read the statement.

Earlier, Marsh was hospitalised after he tested positive for Covid-19. This was after he played against Royal Challengers Bangalore on Saturday. Team physio Patrick Farhart was the first Covid 19 case in the Delhi camp.

The Capitals find themselves in the eighth spot with two wins in five games.

(This is a developing story. More to follow)