DDD vs DGA Dream11 Team Prediction, Dubai Dare Devils vs Dubai Gymkhana: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For The ECS Belgium T10 2022, Match 28, At Tolerance Oval Stadium, Abu Dhabi

TOSS: The match toss between Dubai Dare Devils & Dubai Gymkhana will take place at 4th September at 9:00 PM IST

Start Time: 9:30 PM IST

Venue: Tolerance Oval Stadium, Abu Dhabi

DDD vs DGA My Dream11 Team

Haroon Ghaus, Muhammad Hassan (vc), Syed Aashir, Rahul Soni-I, Abhay Jotin, Abdul Mohammed (c), Muhammad Adnan, Mohit Raghav, Varun Anil, Azharuddin Qureshi, Muhammad Adee.

DDD vs DGA Probable XI

Dubai Dare Devils: Rahul Soni-I (wk), Haroon Ghaus, Riswan Shamsudeen, Abhay Jotin, Abdul Mohammed, Mohit Raghav, Farhan Hanif, Mohamed Nashir, Sanchit Sharma, Azharuddin Qureshi, Rathesh Poojari.

Dubai Gymkhana: Jeevan Gangadharan, Mohammad Shahir (wk), Muhammad Hassan, Syed Aashir, Uzair Haider, Usama Khalid, Tashfen Yasin, Varun Anil, Muhammad Adnan, Muhammad Adeel, Muhammad Abid.