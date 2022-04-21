Ravi Shastri Reserves Huge Praise For Dinesh Karthik: Former head coach Ravi Shastri feels that Royal Challengers Bangalore’s wicket-keeper batter Dinesh Karthik is getting into great positions to play his shots and is literally picking his spots, adding that his anticipation this year about what the bowler is going to do is dead right about 99 per cent of the times.

“He is doing what he loves to do. The positions he is getting into if you see the way he is batting, he is literally picking his spot. And he’s getting into great positions to play the shots. He is moving early. He is anticipating what the bowler is doing and what he is doing extremely well this year is that the anticipation is coming out to be dead right 99 per cent of the times. That makes a difference. You are outsmarting the bowler when you are one step ahead of him,” opined Shastri on the Byju’s Cricket Live Show.

Karthik has been in brilliant form in this year’s Indian Premier League (IPL 2022) and so far has remained unbeaten in as many as six games out of the seven he has played.

“The clarity, the thought process is very good and positive and it’s making all the difference in the world. He has all the experience in the world. He has been around for long. He is fit and what’s great to see that the hunger is still there,” he further explained.

“He is playing for a new franchise and the responsibility has been given to him clear cut. He knows his job. One thing I must say is that at his age, he picks up length better than most players younger to him, especially the short ball. He is having a ball. An absolute ball of a time,” the former India head coach concluded.