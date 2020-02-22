Former Australian cricketer Dean Jones has explained why the mobile phone was used in the dugout during a Pakistan Super League (PSL) match on Friday between Karachi Kings and Peshawar Zalmi in Karachi after it became the talk of the town. <p></p> <p></p>In a tweet, Jones said that like in all T20 matches only the manager/CEO is allowed to use the phone. He further explained it was the CEO of Karachi Kings Tariq Wasi who was on the phone. <p></p> <p></p>His tweet read, "Like in ALL T20 cricket. The manager/CEO is the only one allowed to have a phone. In this case Tariq.. our CEO is doing work. Here he is organising us Practice times for today. Thanks for your concern." <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Like in ALL T20 cricket. The manager/CEO is the only one allowed to have a phone. In this case Tariq.. our CEO is doing work. Here he is organising us Practice times for today. Thanks for your concern. <a href="https://t.co/UORGtmMlro">https://t.co/UORGtmMlro</a></p> <p></p> Dean Jones AM (@ProfDeano) <a href="https://twitter.com/ProfDeano/status/1231011140886573056?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">February 22, 2020</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p>The entire incident was broadcasted live and many shared snapshots of the same on social media. <p></p> <p></p>Pakistan legend Shoaib Akhtar was one of the many to point out the misconduct. "This is so wrong using a mobile phone in the dugout," the tweet read. <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">This is so wrong using mobile phone in dug out.... <a href="https://t.co/hU3GLlTjXI">pic.twitter.com/hU3GLlTjXI</a></p> <p></p> Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) <a href="https://twitter.com/shoaib100mph/status/1230886356987129858?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">February 21, 2020</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p>As per the rules of the International Cricket Council (ICC), mobile phones are banned from dressing rooms and players along with members of team management are allowed to use only walkie-talkies. <p></p> <p></p>Meanwhile, the Kings posted 201/4 in 20 overs riding on half-centuries from Babar Azam (78) and Imad Wasim (50). In reply, Peshawar Zalmi could manage 191/7 in their allotted and lost the match by 10 runs.