Former Australian cricketer Dean Jones has explained why the mobile phone was used in the dugout during a Pakistan Super League (PSL) match on Friday between Karachi Kings and Peshawar Zalmi in Karachi after it became the talk of the town.

In a tweet, Jones said that like in all T20 matches only the manager/CEO is allowed to use the phone. He further explained it was the CEO of Karachi Kings Tariq Wasi who was on the phone.

His tweet read, “Like in ALL T20 cricket. The manager/CEO is the only one allowed to have a phone. In this case Tariq.. our CEO is doing work. Here he is organising us Practice times for today. Thanks for your concern.”

The entire incident was broadcasted live and many shared snapshots of the same on social media.

Pakistan legend Shoaib Akhtar was one of the many to point out the misconduct. “This is so wrong using a mobile phone in the dugout,” the tweet read.

As per the rules of the International Cricket Council (ICC), mobile phones are banned from dressing rooms and players along with members of team management are allowed to use only walkie-talkies.

Meanwhile, the Kings posted 201/4 in 20 overs riding on half-centuries from Babar Azam (78) and Imad Wasim (50). In reply, Peshawar Zalmi could manage 191/7 in their allotted and lost the match by 10 runs.