Dear Cricket, Give Me One More Chance: Karun Nair's Old Tweet Goes Viral After LSG Announce KL Rahul's Replacement

Lucknow Super Giants announced Karun Nair as the replacement for injured LSG skipper KL Rahul for the remainder of the ongoing edition of the IPL 2023

Updated: May 5, 2023 11:20 PM IST | Edited By: Nikhil

New Delhi: Lucknow Super Giants announced Karun Nair as the replacement for injured LSG skipper KL Rahul for the remainder of the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. Amidst the announcement, one of the old tweets from Karun Nair that he made back in December 2022 has gone viral on the internet.

"Dear cricket, give me one more chance," Karun Nair wrote from his official Twitter handle on December 10, 2022. The tweet is once again being shared a lot after the announcement from LSG. Even Lucknow Super Giants posted a picture of the tweet from their official Twitter handle indicating that the batter has been provided with his second chance.

The Lucknow-based franchise announced Karun Nair as the replacement of star wicket-keeper batter within 24 hours of his announcement that he will be missing out on IPL 2023 and WTC final 2023 due to this injury.

"Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on Friday named Karun Nair as a replacement for the injured KL Rahul for the remainder of the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023," LSG said in a released statement.

"Rahul sustained a thigh injury while fielding during Match 43 of TATA IPL 2023 against Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow. Karun, who replaces Rahul at LSG, has so far played 76 IPL games and has 1496 runs against his name. He will join LSG for INR 50 Lakh," the statement further added.

