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Declan Rice hails Harry Kane’s leadership as England prepare for crucial Ghana clash

Declan Rice praises Harry Kane's leadership and impact as England prepare for their crucial World Cup 2026 clash against Ghana after a strong win over Croatia.

Edited By : Yash Chauhan |Jun 23, 2026, 03:52 PM IST

Published On Jun 23, 2026, 03:52 PM IST

Last UpdatedJun 23, 2026, 03:52 PM IST

Declan Rice praises Harry Kane's leadership

Declan Rice praises Harry Kane's leadership ahead of Ghana clash

Ahead of England’s Group L game against Ghana at the FIFA World Cup 2026 at the Boston Stadium on Wednesday, Declan Rice admitted that it’s been an “honour” to play alongside Harry Kane, calling the skipper one of those players he feels fortunate to share the pitch with.

Harry Kane’s brace powers England past Croatia in World Cup opener

Kane’s brace helped Thomas Tuchel’s side get their campaign off to a perfect start with a 4-2 win over Croatia and increased his international tally to an incredible 81 goals in 115 appearances. He also reached the same number of international caps of his childhood hero David Beckham after making his 115th appearance.

Declan Rice hails Harry Kane ahead of Ghana clash

He now has the opportunity to move beyond Beckham’s total and further cement his place in the national team’s history in the match against Ghana. Rice, who has played with Kane since making his debut in 2019, has spoken glowingly about the striker and how he helps lead the squad in his role as skipper.

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For me he’s one of those players you’ll be telling the kids when you’re older that you got to play with Harry Kane. That’s how good he is. He’s one of those players. I’m very fortunate (to play with him). One, he’s our captain, but two, how he leads by example every day, how he pushes in training,” Rice said in a pre-match press conference.

It’s not a surprise to me how good he is, just because of the goals he scores in training, what he’s been doing at Bayern Munich, what he’s been doing in an England shirt. It’s been an honour to play with him, and for sure I’m very lucky that I get to play with a striker like him,” he added.

Rice further admitted that the squad have taken extra confidence from their impressive second-half display against Croatia as they prepare to face Ghana on the east coast of the United States.

We are just as motivated, if not more motivated to win,” Rice added. “Harry (Kane) spoke about it earlier that we haven’t always had a great result in the second game so we have to get that right

With IANS Inputs.

Yash Chauhan

Yash Chauhan

Yash Chauhan is a trainee at Cricket Country. He has been overseeing all matters related to Cricket News, match updates and daily coverage of domestic and international formats for the website. Yash is currently pursuing his master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication.

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