Deep Dasgupta backs THIS star, urges India to focus on long-term Test rebuild

Former India wicketkeeper-batter Deep Dasgupta firmly backed Kuldeep Yadav’s inclusion in the side’s playing eleven for the upcoming two-game Test series against Sri Lanka, adding that the wrist-spinner is a vital asset for conditions requiring a heavy spin bowling attack.

Kuldeep is currently playing one-day camp games for Yorkshire in England, after being unused in the 2-1 ODI series defeat there. In 18 Tests, Kuldeep has picked 79 scalps, and will be a part of the spin-bowling attack alongside a returning Ravindra Jadeja, Manav Suthar and Saransh Jain when the series in Sri Lanka happens from August 15-29.

Deep Dasgupta backs Kuldeep Yadav, expects India to play multiple spinners in Sri Lanka

“Kuldeep has to be there. I am talking about four spinners, and you will definitely play with three spinners. So, I agree. Yes, I saw him in England, and a lot of people saw him too. Unfortunately, the folks who make a team didn’t see him, and that’s a different issue,” said Dasgupta on his YouTube channel on Saturday.

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He further noted that the squad’s selection was along the expected lines, especially with Washington Sundar ruled out of the first game due to a hamstring injury.

“I think it is a good squad. According to the conditions, seamers are fewer and spinners are more. I think there might be an opportunity where you can play with four spinners.

“This can also happen and has happened in the past in Tests in Sri Lanka. So, having that extra spinner in the squad was important. I think it was on expected lines, to be fair. Ideally, Washi would have been there as the tour’s first-choice spinner. But, due to injury, he is not there, and I think it is on expected lines. I can’t think of a name that should have been there, and it is not there in the squad,” he added.

Deep Dasgupta urges India to focus on long-term Test rebuild over WTC qualification

Shifting his focus to the ongoing transition in the Test side, Dasgupta urged the team to shift its priority away from the immediate pressure of qualifying for the WTC final. As of now, India are in the fifth spot in the WTC standings with a points percentage of 48.15.

“Although you gave Sai a chance, you have given him a long rope, which is absolutely fine. But I want to see a little development. Are we improving? Let’s assume that he has the inexperience and transition — everything is fine. But it is important to see that improvement. In fact, I am going to say something today which people might not like.

“I feel that at this time, we should leave the WTC qualification behind for some time being. It is better if we don’t talk about it now. The thing that I should pay attention to, according to me, is – how do you bring this Indian test team back to the 2020-2021 team?” he added.

“Those 4-5 years outside the country and obviously, at home, we were winning series and all. How do you reach that place? So, if you keep thinking about this WTC, then there are chances you might be looking to take shortcuts. Like how to win this series? How to win this one match? Which is important.

“Again, don’t get me wrong. But, somewhere, you can also look at it in the other way. Let’s keep WTC aside. In the next cycle, we need to dominate. So, either we can walk with a band-aid on, or we can take a rest with a stitch, focus on the injury, and then we can walk with 100% fitness.

“What I want to say is – can both come together? Yes, they can. For all you know, the cut is not that deep. Band-aids will fix it. Stitches are not needed, and this can also happen,” he elaborated.

Concluding his assessment, Dasgupta felt that the variety of conditions awaiting India in the ongoing WTC cycle provides an ideal platform to groom a formidable unit for future cycles.

“But I believe that for the time being, if you keep WTC aside for a while and think that I have this opportunity of 9 Test matches or 4 or whatever, where I will play in turning conditions, New Zealand’s seeming conditions and then, I will play 5 Test matches at home with Australia — this is a great opportunity if you are grooming someone or a team.

“Then, you might not get a better variety than this, and I would look at it from that point of view and not worry too much about it. WTC of this cycle. How can I dominate the next 2-3 cycles? I will think more about that, and this is my opinion,” he added.

With IANS Inputs.