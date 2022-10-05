Indore: Even though India won the T20I series against South Africa 2-1, their loss in the third T20I exposed their bowling, which has been under the scanner for its poor show of late. South Africa plundered Indian bowlers and posted a mammoth 227/3 in their 20 overs as Rilee Rossouw scored a blistering century off just 48 balls. India looked completely down and out in the game and were outplayed by the visitors who fetched a consolation win by 49 runs after bowling out India for 178.

The Indians looked flat in the field as well and dropped a couple of catches which South Africa cashes in big time. A similar incident happened in the final over when Mohammed Siraj touched the boundary rope while taking a catch of David Miller off the bowling of Deepak Chahar. The right-arm pacer was gutted with the fielding effort and poured out his frustration on Siraj. The videos of Chahar using cuss words for Mohammed Siraj went viral on social media instantly.

Meanwhile, apart from Rossouw, Quinton de Kock (68 off 43), Tristan Stubbs (23 off 18) and David Miller (19 not out off 5) also played crucial knocks to help South Africa post a mammoth total. The Indian innings was off to a bizarre start as skipper Rohit Sharma was out for a duck. The Indians never recovered from the blow as they succumbed to a massive loss.

The Men in Blue though won the series 2-1 having won the first two games. However, the ordinary show by the bowlers in the final two games will be a massive concern for team India going into the T20 World Cup.