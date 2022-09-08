Dubai: India are set to take on Afghanistan in their final game of the Asia Cup. The team has been knocked out of the tournament after losing back-to-back games against Pakistan and Sri Lanka. Ahead of the dead rubber, India have received a big boost as ace pacer Deepak Chahar has been added to India’s Asia Cup squad following Avesh Khan’s illness.

Avesh Khan didn’t have a great outing in the tournament and leaked runs at a very high economy rate. He had figures of 1/53 against Hong Kong after which he fell ill and missed India’s matches in Super 4. Deepak Chahar was a standby player and had travelled to Dubai with the Indian team.

The right-arm pacer made a comeback to the Indian team on the West Indies tour after missing a large chunk of India’s matches this year due to injury. Meanwhile, India will be mighty disappointed by their performance in the tournament. They entered the tournament as massive favourites but have looked a very ordinary team. The bowling especially has led the team down, with Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Arshdeep Singh proving to be very expensive.

Yuzvendra Chahal has also not been able to take the advantage of helpful conditions in UAE. A shocking performance in a tournament like Asia Cup before the T20 World Cup is not what India wanted. However, they can make amends in their upcoming series against South Africa and Australia.

India will play a three-match T20I series against Australia from September 20 before taking on South Africa in a multi-format limited-overs series. The South Africa series begins on October 2 with the T20I leg and ends on October 11. India will then face Australia and New Zealand on October 17 and 19 respectively in T20 World Cup warmups.