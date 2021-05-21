With India set to send a second-string side to Sri Lanka for the upcoming white-ball tour, the big question is – who will lead India in Virat Kohli’s absence? While two options – Shikhar Dhawan and Hardik Pandya – have emerged as frontrunners to take up the position, there is no confirmation as to who will lead the side. Fast bowler Deepak Chahar, who is expected to be a part of that tour, reckons Dhawan should be made the captain for the tour.

“Shikhar bhai would be a good choice for captain. He has been playing for a long time and has a good experience. For me, a senior player should be made the captain. Because players see that player as a senior and respect him and obey him with honesty. Players should respect their captain. He (Dhawan) will be a good choice,” Chahar told The Tomes of India.

Chahar is hopeful that he will put up a good show with the ball in the Lankan tour.

“I am all set for the Sri Lankan tour. I bowled well in the IPL. I was in good touch. I am excited to play in Sri Lanka. In my opinion, experience gives you a lot of confidence. I have experience now and hope for a good show in Sri Lanka. I am sure we will emerge victorious against Sri Lanka. Our second-string team is looking as good as the main team. We have a lot of options,” Chahar added.

Chahar has been a consistent performer in white-ball cricket and is an asset with the new ball for Chennai Super Kings in the IPL. Chahar has always thanked Dhoni for his growth in cricket.