Deepak Chahar Drops A stunning First Look Of His Wedding

New Delhi: Star India pacer Deepak Chahar tied the knot with his fianc Jaya Bhardwaj on Wednesday in Agra. Earlier, the images of the Mehendi and pre-wedding rituals went viral and set the social media platforms ablaze. The fans were awestruck by the stunning look of the couple. And now, the man of the moment, Deepak Chahar, has dropped the first look of his wedding.

Taking to Instagram, Deepak Chahar posted an adorable photo of himself and his wife Jaya from the marriage ceremony. “When I met you first time I felt that you are the one and I was right. We have enjoyed every moment of our life together and I promise you to keep you always happy like this. One of the best moments of my life. Everyone pls give your blessings to us,” Deepak’s post read.

For the unversed, Deepak proposed Jaya during a match with Punjab Kings in IPL 2021 in Dubai. Chahar dramatically jumped over the fence and went to the stand where his girlfriend was sitting before going down on his knees and proposing her. Chahar’s wife Jaya is the sister of model and VJ Siddharth Bhardwaj, the winner of MTV show Splitsvilla season 2.

Meanwhile, Deepak Chahar was roped in by Chennai Super Kings (CSK) for INR 14 crores in IPL 2022 Mega Auction. Chahar had picked up a quadricep tear during the IND vs WI T20I series at home and was recovering at NCA. He was certain to miss a few games for CSK but the franchise roped him thinking that he will be available to them at some point. However, he picked up another back injury and was ruled out of the entire tournament.