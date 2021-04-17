Deepak Chahar is deadly when he gets help from conditions but even more menacing when someone tries to deflate his confidence like a random troll did after an indifferent first IPL game. Chahar’s best IPL performance 4-1-13-4 also included 18 dot balls and also earned rich praise from national head coach Ravi Shastri.

“Proven fact. Genuine swing both ways with control can undo the best. Super variations. Brilliant,” Shastri tweeted.

The cricketers often say that they are not bothered by criticism on social media but on the contrary Chahal cited an instance where a random fan wrote on his social media page that CSK should “drop him” from the next game. “Expectations are high here and you have to perform in every game. so this is for that man, who made the comment, if I would not have played, this performance might have not come,” Chahal told IPL’s official wesite.

Chahar, on his part, admitted that the help off the pitch was advantageous for him. “Looking at today’s wicket and today’s performance, I must say that Wankhede is my favourite ground because you get help in the starting (from the pitch),” Chahar told IPL’s official website.

“But it was not the case in the previous game that we played (against Delhi Capitals) was a high-scoring one, that time there was no swing or seam. Yes, there was help today from the wicket and so this is one of the favourite grounds,” said Chahar, who plays domestic cricket for Rajasthan.

After an indifferent last season, Chahar is satisfied as he looked in fine rhythm with Dhoni bowling him out within the first 10 overs. “It was a good feeling. It (the spell) came at an important time as we needed to win this game.

“It was thus necessary to provide a good start and this was an important match for us and I am very happy that I could contribute to the team’s win,” Chahar, who returned with figures of 4/13, said in an interview aired on IPL official website.

The seamer said that there are always multiple plans in place but always the primary strategy is to get some swing and off the pitch movement first up.

“After the first few matches were high-scoring, there were a lot of meetings about what I needed to do in this particular over and set the field accordingly. “But in the last game, I got a bit of support. But today (on Friday night) plan B, C wasn’t needed and the plan A worked. So the meetings that we had might help us in the upcoming matches,” he said.