Deepak Chahar Likely To Miss 4-5 Matches For CSK In IPL 2023 Due To Hamstring Injury

CSK pacer Deepak Chahar picked up a hamstring injury while playing against Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium.

New Delhi: Chennai Super Kings has suffered a big blow as ace pacer Deepak Chahar is likely to be ruled out for 4-5 games. Chahar walked off the field after bowling just one over in the match against Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium.

The pacer faced some stiffness in his hamstring and walked off the field after bowling the first over. Chahar has had a long history of injuries. The pacer has missed a large chunk of matches in the last year or two due to injuries. Chahar missed the IPL 2022 with a similar injury while undergoing rehab for a back injury which forced him to miss six months of action.

He then returned for the ODI series against Zimbabwe and was kept as a stand-by player for the T20 World Cup but was sidelined by a back injury, again. He was brought back to the Indian team in the ODI series against Bangladesh but once again picked up an injury and was taken off the field after bowling just three overs.

Chennai's campaign has been marred by injuries to their key players. Chahar is the third player to be on the injured list after pacers Kyle Jamieson and Mukesh Choudhary.

"It seems Deepak will be out for 4-5 games. It looks like he has again sustained a hamstring injury and looked in discomfort. All the other IPL venues are far off from Chennai and there will be a lot of travelling involved," said Suresh Raina while doing commentary on Jiocinema.

CSK Beat MI By 7 Wickets Meanwhile, CSK beat MI by 7 wickets at the Wankhede Stadium. A ruthless 27-ball 61 by Ajinkya Rahane and patient 40 by Ruturaj Gaikwad helped CSK chase the target of 158 set by Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Indians without breaking a sweat. MI got off to a blazing start with Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan going all guns blazing but the introduction of spin turned the game on its head as Mumbai collapsed to 113-7 in the 16th from 64-1 in the 7th over. Ravindra Jadeja and Mitchell Santner shared five wickets, giving just 48 runs to put Mumbai on the back foot.