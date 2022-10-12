New Delhi: If reports are to be believed, Mohammed Shami is all set to be named as Jasprit Bumrah’s replacement for the T20 World Cup. Also, Shardul Thakur has been added to India’s reserve players as Deepak Chahar, who picked up an injury ahead of the South Africa ODI series, has been ruled out of the T20 World Cup. Mohammed Siraj, Thakur and Shami are all set to leave for Australia tomorrow.

Mohammed Shami is the front-runner to replace Jasprit Bumrah in the squad after clearing the fitness Test at the National Cricket Academy.

