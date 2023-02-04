Deepak Chahar's Wife Jaya Bhardwaj Receives Death Threats Following Being Scammed Rs 10 Lakhs
In a shocking incident, Indian cricketer Deepak Chahar's wife, Jaya Bhardwaj, was conned out of Rs 10 lakhs under the guise of a business venture. The cricketer's father, Lokendra Chahar, has complained to the Agra's Hari Parvat police station.
New Delhi: In a shocking incident, Indian cricketer Deepak Chahar's wife, Jaya Bhardwaj, was conned out of Rs 10 lakhs under the guise of a business venture. The cricketer's father, Lokendra Chahar, has complained to the Agra's Hari Parvat police station. The primary suspects are Dhruv and Kamlesh Pareek, one of whom was a former official with the Hyderabad Cricket Association. On October 7, 2022, they allegedly fled with 10 lakhs. The pair has threatened to kill the pacer's family and abused them when they were asked to return the money. In a touching act, the India pacer proposed to Jaya in October 2021 after an IPL match. On June 2, 2022, Deepak Chahar and Jaya Bhardwaj got married in a lovely ceremony in Agra. The couple marked the beginning of a new chapter in their lives by celebrating their union with family and friends.
"When I met you first time I felt that you are the one and I was right. We have enjoyed every moment of our life together and I promise you to keep you always happy like this. One of the best moment of my life. Everyone pls give your blessings to us", Chahar wrote on Instagram after their marriage. The 30-year-old Deepak Chahar has played for the Men in Blue in 24 T20Is and taken 29 wickets. He has also represented India in seven ODI matches so far and has taken 10 wickets.View this post on Instagram
Also Read
- IPL 2023| Ben Stokes To Deepak Chahar: 10 Star Players Who Will Make Comeback
- Ajay Jadeja Reacts To Suryakumar Yadav Sporting A Beanie During New Zealand-India 3rd ODI; Read How
- Deepak Chahar Ruled Out Of T20 World Cup, Shardul Thakur Replaces Him In T20 World Cup Reserves - Reports
- Washington Sundar To Replace Deepak Chahar For IND vs SA ODI Series
- Deepak Chahar Ruled Out Of IND vs SA ODI Series Due To A Twisted Ankle - Reports
Also Read More News ›
- IPL 2023| Ben Stokes To Deepak Chahar: 10 Star Players Who Will Make Comeback
- Ajay Jadeja Reacts To Suryakumar Yadav Sporting A Beanie During New Zealand-India 3rd ODI; Read How
- Deepak Chahar Ruled Out Of T20 World Cup, Shardul Thakur Replaces Him In T20 World Cup Reserves - Reports
- Washington Sundar To Replace Deepak Chahar For IND vs SA ODI Series
- Deepak Chahar Ruled Out Of IND vs SA ODI Series Due To A Twisted Ankle - Reports
LIVE SCOREBOARD
South Africa Vs England Live Cricket Score - 3rd ODI - ODI
01 Feb 2023 16:30 IST | 11:00 GMT
England beat South Africa by 59 runs
India Vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score - 3rd T20I - T20
01 Feb 2023 19:00 IST | 13:30 GMT
India beat New Zealand by 168 runs
South Africa Vs England Live Cricket Score - 2nd ODI - ODI
29 Jan 2023 13:30 IST | 08:00 GMT
South Africa beat England by 5 wickets
India Vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score - 2nd T20I - T20
29 Jan 2023 19:00 IST | 13:30 GMT
India beat New Zealand by 6 wickets
Advertisement
COMMENTS