Deepak Chahar's Wife Jaya Bhardwaj Receives Death Threats Following Being Scammed Rs 10 Lakhs

In a shocking incident, Indian cricketer Deepak Chahar's wife, Jaya Bhardwaj, was conned out of Rs 10 lakhs under the guise of a business venture. The cricketer's father, Lokendra Chahar, has complained to the Agra's Hari Parvat police station.

The primary suspects are Dhruv and Kamlesh Pareek, one of whom was a former official with the Hyderabad Cricket Association. On October 7, 2022, they allegedly fled with 10 lakhs. The pair has threatened to kill the pacer's family and abused them when they were asked to return the money.

In a touching act, the India pacer proposed to Jaya in October 2021 after an IPL match. On June 2, 2022, Deepak Chahar and Jaya Bhardwaj got married in a lovely ceremony in Agra. The couple marked the beginning of a new chapter in their lives by celebrating their union with family and friends.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Deepak Chahar (@deepak_chahar9)

"When I met you first time I felt that you are the one and I was right. We have enjoyed every moment of our life together and I promise you to keep you always happy like this. One of the best moment of my life. Everyone pls give your blessings to us", Chahar wrote on Instagram after their marriage.

The 30-year-old Deepak Chahar has played for the Men in Blue in 24 T20Is and taken 29 wickets. He has also represented India in seven ODI matches so far and has taken 10 wickets.