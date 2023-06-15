'Defeating India is not like winning World Cup': Mohammad Rizwan's Honest Remark On 2021 T20 World Cup Win Over India

Mohammad Rizwan reacted to the notion in his country that beating India is like winning the World Cup

New Delhi: The clash between India and Pakistan is one of the most anticipated matches and the stakes go high when these two Asian Giants are clashing in the World Cups. However, Pakistan hasn't been much successful against the Indian team in the ICC tournaments.

They have only won against India on two different occasions in ICC tournaments. First in the Champions Trophy Final back in 2017 and second time in the T20 World Cup 2021. Mohammad Rizwan along with Babar Azam played a crucial role in their massive 10-wicket victory over Team India, which was also their first victory against arch-rivals India in any World Cup.

During a recent interview, which was attended by both Babar and Rizwan. The wicket-keeper batter spoke about how the victory over Team India is seen as a World Cup win for their country. However, he also said that beating India is not like winning the World Cup for them He said "Defeating India is not like winning the World Cup for us, winning the World Cup is our actual aim."

Team India's next clash against Pakistan will most likely be in the Asia Cup 2023 which will be played later this year. Currently, there's a discussion going on about the venue of the tournament.

Asia Cup 2023 Likely To Be Hosted By Both Pakistan and Sri Lanka The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) is likely to approve Pakistan Cricket Board's (PCB) proposed hybrid model for the Asia Cup 2023, which includes Sri Lanka as the neutral venue where India can play their games.

According to an ESPNcricinfo report, the PCB's model sees four -- and possibly five -- of the tournament's 13 games being played in Pakistan. All the India-Pakistan games will be played in Sri Lanka, as will the final if India is involved.

The window reserved for the tournament currently is between September 1-17. For the Pakistan leg, the games are likely to be played in Lahore.

The Asia Cup 2023 was scheduled to be held in Pakistan in September. However, BCCI secretary Jay Shah, who is also the president of the ACC, last year had made it clear that the Indian team will not travel to Pakistan for the continental championship and demanded that the event be moved to a neutral venue.

Reacting to BCCI's decision to not travel Pakistan for Asia Cup, PCB threatened to boycott the ODI World Cup, which will be played in India in October-November.

In light of India and Pakistan's reluctance to travel to each other's countries because of ongoing political tensions between the governments of the two countries, the proposal of a hybrid model emerged as a viable solution. The move will also ensure that PCB can retain the hosting rights for the continental event.