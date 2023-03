Here is the Dream11 Team of Delhi Capitals vs UP Warriorz, Women's Premier League 2023, DEL-W vs UP-W Dream11, DEL-W vs UP-W Playing XIs, Best players list of GUJ-W vs MI-W, Delhi Capitals Dream11 Team Player List, UP Warriorz Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips. DEL-W vs UP-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Women's Premier League 2023 Match 5: WPL 2023-Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For Delhi Capitals vs UP Warriorz At Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai.