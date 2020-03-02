Delhi Capitals IPL 2020 Schedule: Date, Time Table, Fixture And Venue

Delhi Capitals led by Shreyas Iyer will begin their IPL 2020 edition against Kings XI Punjab at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi on March 30. This will the second match of the IPL 2020. The bandwagon will then move to two away games against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Eden Gardens and then against Rajasthan Royals at Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati on 3rd April and 5th April, respectively. Then DC will play two home games at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi against Royal Challengers Bangalore on April 10 and then against Chennai Super Kings on April 13. After a six-day break, DC will play their third straight home game on April 19 against Kolkata Knight Riders. Then there are three away games against Royal Challengers Bangalore on April 22, Sunrisers Hyderabad on April 26 and Mumbai Indians on May 1. May 3 will see DC host SRH and then MI on May 6. On May 10, DC will travel to MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai to face CSK and will be back home for the return tie against RR on May 13. Their final league match will be at Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali against Kings XI Punjab on May 16.

Delhi Capitals IPL 2020 Matches Date, Time Table, Fixture And Venue

Date Against Venue Time 30 MARCH KINGS XI PUNJAB Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi 20:00 (IST) 03 APRIL KOLKATA KNIGHT RIDERS Eden Gardens, Kolkata 20:00 (IST) 05 APRIL RAJASTHAN ROYALS Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati 20:00 (IST) 10 APRIL ROYAL CHALLENGERS BANGALORE Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi 20:00 (IST) 13 APRIL CHENNAI SUPER KINGS Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi 20:00 (IST) 19 APRIL KOLKATA KNIGHT RIDERS Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi 16:00 (IST) 22 APRIL ROYAL CHALLENGERS BANGALORE M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru 20:00 (IST) 26 APRIL SUNRISERS HYDERABAD Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad 20:00 (IST) 01 MAY MUMBAI INDIANS Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai 20:00 (IST) 03 MAY SUNRISERS HYDERABAD Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi 20:00 (IST) 06 MAY MUMBAI INDIANS Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi 20:00 (IST) 10 MAY CHENNAI SUPER KINGS MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai 16:00 (IST) 13 MAY RAJASTHAN ROYALS Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi 20:00 (IST) 16 MAY KINGS XI PUNJAB Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali 20:00 (IST)

Delhi Capitals IPL 2020 Full Squad

Shreyas Iyer, Prithvi Shaw, Ajinkya Rahane, Shikhar Dhawan, Jason Roy, Ishant Sharma, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan, Sandeep Lamichhane, Kagiso Rabada, Keemo Paul, Mohit Sharma, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, R Ashwin, Marcus Stoinis, Chris Woakes, Rishabh Pant, Alex Carey, Shimron Hetmyer, Tushar Deshpande