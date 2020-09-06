Delhi Capitals IPL 2020 Schedule: DC India Date, Time Table, Fixtures And Venue

A rechristened Delhi Capitals made quite an impression last season after finishing third in the league stage with nine wins and five defeats. In fact, the top-three teams of the league stage were only separated on the points tally on net-run rate basis.

Under the leadership of Shreyas Iyer and guided by Australia legend Ricky Ponting, DC will be hoping to do take a couple of steps more and end their wait for a maiden IPL trophy this time around when the season starts in the UAE. Having added the experienced Ravichandran Ashwin and Ajinkya Rahane to their squad, DC surely look a strong title contender.

They will start their campaign against Kings XI Punjab on September 20 while their final league match will be against Royal Challengers Bangalore on November 2.

Delhi Capitals – Full Squad

Shreyas Iyer (c) Ajinkya Rahane, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Ishant Sharma, Kagiso Rabada, Keemo Paul, Prithvi Shaw, Ravichandran Ashwin, Rishabh Pant, Sandeep Lamichhane, Shikhar Dhawan, Alex Carey, Lalit Yadav, Daniel Sams, Marcus Stoinis, Mohit Sharma, Shimron Hetmyer, Tushar Deshpande.

Delhi Capitals – Full IPL 2020 Schedule

September 20 vs Kings XI Punjab at 1930 IST, Dubai

September 25 vs Chennai Super Kings at 1930 IST, Dubai

September 29 vs Sunrisers Hyderabad at 1930 IST, Abu Dhabi

October 3 vs Kolkata Knight Riders, at 193 IST, Sharjah

October 5 vs Royal Challengers Bangalore at 1930 IST, Dubai

October 9 vs Rajasthan Royals at 193 IST, Sharjah

October 11 vs Mumbai Indians at 1930 IST, Abu Dhabi

October 14 vs Rajasthan Royals at 1930 IST, Dubai

October 17 vs Chennai Super Kings at 1930 IST, Sharjah

October 20 vs Kings Xi Punjab at 1930 IST, Dubai

October 24 vs Kolkata Knight Riders at 1530 IST, Abu Dhabi

October 27 vs Sunrisers Hyderabad at 1930 IST, Dubai

October 31 vs Mumbai Indians at 1530 IST, Dubai

November 2 vs Royal Challengers Bangalore at 1930 IST, Abu Dhabi