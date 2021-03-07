Under the captaincy of Shreyas Iyer and the watchful gaze of coach Ricky Ponting, IPL 2020 turned out to be the best ever in the history of Delhi Capitals. They were impressive during the initial stage of the season before losing ground. However, they recovered from the mini slump to finish second in the points table and made the playoffs.

They eventually made the final where they lost to Mumbai Indians. However, they must have been mighty impressed with how different players stood up for them throughout the tournament. They will be starting their season against three-time former champions Chennai Super Kings on April 10

DC FULL SCHEDULE

April 10 Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai 7:30 PM IST

April 15 Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai 7:30 PM IST

April 18 Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai 7:30 PM IST

April 20 Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians, MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai 7:30 PM IST

April 25 Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals, MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai 7:30 PM IST

April 27 Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad 7:30 PM IST

April 29 Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad 7:30 PM IST

May 2 Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals, Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad 7:30 PM IST

May 8 Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals, Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad 3:30 PM IST

May 11 Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals, Eden Gardens, Kolkata 7:30 PM IST

May 14 Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals, Eden Gardens, Kolkata 7:30 PM IST

May 17 Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Eden Gardens, Kolkata 7:30 PM IST

May 21 Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings, Eden Gardens, Kolkata 7:30 PM IST

May 23 Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals, Eden Gardens, Kolkata 7:30 PM IST

DC IPL 2021 Auction Story

At the IPL mini auction, the biggest addition to DC squad was Steve Smith who they landed for just Rs 2.2 crore. Their biggest buy was

DC Players Bought: Tom Curran (Rs 5.25 crore), Steven Smith (Rs 2.2 crore), Sam Billings (Rs 2 crore), Umesh Yadav (Rs 1 crore), Ripal Patel (Rs 20 lakh), Vishnu Vinod (Rs 20 lakh), Lukman Meriwala (Rs 20 lakh), M Siddharth (Rs 20 lakh)

Full Squad: Shikhar Dhawan, Steven Smith, Prithvi Shaw, Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, Amit Mishra, Ishant Sharma, R Ashwin, Lalit Yadav, Avesh Khan, Pravin Dubey, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetmyer, Chris Woakes, Tom Curran, Sam Billings, Umesh Yadav, Ripal Patel, Vishnu Vinod, Lukman Meriwala, M Siddharth