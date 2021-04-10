Ahead of their season opener, Delhi Capitals' new recruit Steve Smith - who joined his side after a seven-day quarantine - got chatting with teammate Marcus Stoinis on Friday during a training session. During the chat, Stoinis asked Smith to reveal a secret about DC coach Ricky Ponting. <p></p> <p></p>Smith initially looked confused, but soon answered that Ponting has hairy arms. Not many fans would have known that. <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">.<a href="https://twitter.com/stevesmith49?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@stevesmith49</a> talks about the joy of finally being out of quarantine and something different about <a href="https://twitter.com/RickyPonting?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@RickyPonting</a> &#x1f440; <p></p> <p></p>P.S. Who wants more of <a href="https://twitter.com/MStoinis?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@MStoinis</a> with the mic? &#x1f499;&#x1f64b;&#x1f3fb;&#x200d;&#x2642;<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/YehHaiNayiDilli?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#YehHaiNayiDilli</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/IPL2021?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#IPL2021</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/DCAllAccess?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#DCAllAccess</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/OctaFX?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@OctaFX</a> <a href="https://t.co/uFCCKyHMCz">pic.twitter.com/uFCCKyHMCz</a></p> <p></p> Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) <a href="https://twitter.com/DelhiCapitals/status/1380561318999064576?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">April 9, 2021</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p>Meanwhile, the Capitals would lock horns with MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings at the iconic Wankhede Stadium. It is expected to be a humdinger as Rishabh Pant pads up for the MS test. <p></p> <p></p>Smith, Stoinis is expected to play a key role for the Capitals this season. The premier Australian batsman Smith - who was part of the Royals last year, was released ahead of the auction after a poor season. <p></p> <p></p>"I am thrilled with the players that we've got here, and I think we can win the IPL. Might as well go on record and say it now because that's what I am here for and that's what the players are here for," he said. <p></p> <p></p>"We've had our chat and it's all about winning and how we can go one step further from last year. But the other important thing for me is that we've got a very different group from the one we had last year. What happened last year doesn't matter. We've got to work out a way to win enough games to qualify and then win the final," he added.