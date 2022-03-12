<strong>New Delhi:</strong> Delhi Capitals on Saturday unveiled their new official jersey for the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League, beginning March 26. According to a statement issued by the franchise, the first few jerseys were given to select DC fans at the team's home ground -- the Arun Jaitley Stadium here. <p></p> <p></p>Additionally, select children from the city, the DC Cubs, were given official jerseys too, as part of a surprise activity curated specially for them. <p></p> <p></p>"It's a new cycle of the IPL, and we can't wait to see our players in this brand new jersey," said Vinod Bisht, Interim CEO, Delhi Capitals. <p></p> <p></p>"Supporting this team in its quest for glory is our fan army, so it's only fitting for us to make them a part of our journey in every step." <p></p> <p></p>Delhi Capitals will start their season on March 27 against Mumbai Indians at the Brabourne Stadium. <p></p> <p></p>The IPL 15 will be held across four venues -- Wankhede Stadium and Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai, DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai and MCA International Stadium in Pune -- from March 26 to May 29.