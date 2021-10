17.3 Dwayne Bravo to Shimron Hetmyer, FOUR, DROPPED AND FOUR! Could that be the game? A low full toss, around off. Hetmeyer gets low and looks to clear long on. He gets it off the toe end of the bat and straight down the throat of the substitute fielder, Krishnappa Gowtham. He spills it and to make matters worse for Chennai, the ball goes into the fence.