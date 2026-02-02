Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Giants WPL Eliminator 2026: Preview, key players & match timing

Delhi Capitals aim for their fourth consecutive WPL final when they take on Gujarat Giants in the 2026 Eliminator. Read team previews and key players.

Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Giants WPL Eliminator 2026

Runners-up in the first three editions, perennial bridesmaid Delhi Capitals will seek to make their fourth straight finals when they take on an ambitious Gujarat Giants side in the Women’s Premier League eliminator here on Tuesday.

Delhi Capitals 2026 campaign: Mixed fortunes

One of the most consistent sides in the league’s brief history, the Capitals once again navigated the league phase successfully to finish among the top three, making them the only team to qualify for the playoffs in all four seasons so far.

Add Cricket Country as a Preferred Source

Their 2026 campaign, however, has been a mixed bag, marked by flashes of both dominance and inconsistency. They have won four matches while losing as many so far.

Bowling strengths of Delhi Capitals

Delhi’s bowling has been spearheaded by pacer Nandani Sharma, who has been particularly effective at the death, picking up the bulk of her 14 wickets in the final overs to keep the Capitals competitive in tight contests.

She has been well supported by left-arm spinner Shree Charani (14), while experienced South African all-rounder Marizanne Kapp (10) continues to lend control and reliability.

Batting stability and concerns

With the bat, Kapp’s compatriots Laura Wolvaardt (241 runs) and Lizelle Lee (240) have provided solidity at the top of the order, though India opener Shafali Verma’s (208) inconsistency remains a concern.

The Capitals, however, will take heart from skipper Jemimah Rodrigues rediscovering her touch in a pressure situation in the previous match after struggling for consistency through the season.

Gujarat Giants momentum heading into the Eliminator

Gujarat Giants, on the other hand, head into the eliminator with momentum firmly on their side after recovering impressively from a three-match losing streak.

The Giants strung together a hat-trick of wins, including a confidence-boosting 11-run victory over defending champions Mumbai Indians, their first ever against the two-time champions, to book their place in the knockouts.

They will also draw confidence from having beaten Delhi Capitals in both their league games this season, with veteran New Zealander Sophie Devine playing a decisive role on both occasions.

Sophie Devine: The standout performer

The Kiwi star has been the standout performer of the tournament, emerging as the leading wicket-taker with 17 scalps from eight matches, while also scoring 237 runs, including two half-centuries.

Devine’s all-round brilliance has made her the Giants’ biggest match-winner, and her influence will once again be central to their hopes of reaching their maiden final.

Other key contributors for Gujarat Giants

Gujarat have also been buoyed by Georgia Wareham’s return to form, highlighted by a counter-attacking 26-ball 44 not out against MI.

The Giants will also hope for key contributions from Australian stalwart Beth Mooney and skipper Ashleigh Gardner.

The winner of the eliminator will face former champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the final on February 5

When and where is the Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Giants WPL Eliminator?

The Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Giants eliminator will be played on Tuesday, February 3. The match is scheduled to start at 7:30 PM IST, with the toss taking place at 7:00 PM IST at the BCA Stadium, Kotambi in Vadodara.

Teams (from):

TRENDING NOW

Delhi Capitals: Jemimah Rodrigues (c), Taniya Bhatia, Chinelle Henry, Lizelle Lee, Niki Prasad, Shafali Verma, Laura Wolvaardt, Lucy Hamilton, Marizanne Kapp, Alana King, Sneh Rana, Pragati Singh, Minnu Mani, Nandani Sharma, Shree Charani, Eddla Srujana.

Gujarat Giants: Ashleigh Gardner (c), Kanika Ahuja, Sophie Devine, Bharti Fulmali, Kim Garth, Kashvee Gautam, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Happy Kumari, Jintimani Kalita, Tanuja Kanwar, Beth Mooney (wk), Renuka Singh, Anushka Sharma, Shivani Singh, Ayushi Soni, Georgia Wareham, Danni Wyatt-Hodge.