Shreyas Iyer, the captain of Kolkata, says that they would have bowled first as well, as the chasing teams have won a lot of games. Further says that the dew has gone completely and it’s quite humid too. Adds that the players have to stand up and take responsibilities. Feels the contributions should be coming from everyone. Informs that they have three changes – Aaron Finch, Baba Indrajith and Harshit Rana come in. Admits that the combinations they have tried have not worked very well so far, tells that the execution was lacking and hopes to do well this evening.Â