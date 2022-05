KL Rahul, the skipper of Lucknow, says that they will have a bat first and the wicket looks good and they want to put runs on the board Adds they defended a total last time around and hence, backs the guys to do it again. Adds that mistakes do happen and after the last match they had a chat and the guys are honest enough to accept and try to improve. Informs that K Gowtham is in for Avesh Khan because Avesh is still recovering from an injury and Gowtham will come into play against the opposition’s left-handers.