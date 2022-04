PITCH REPORT – Simon Doull is down near the pitch. He says that it is the same surface where Kolkata and Rajasthan played a few nights back and it produced over 400 runs and again the batters will look to attack the shorter side. Adds that it is a beautiful surface, plenty of runs again, just a touch dry this time and so the spinners will come into play this time and he thinks it’s still a 180-190 surface.