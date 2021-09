The first double-header of the second leg is upon us and it is Delhi taking on Rajasthan. Delhi are in some stupendous form at the moment, having won 7 games already and their progression to the next stage of the competition is pretty much guaranteed. Rajasthan, on the other hand, had a poor first leg and just got out of jail in the first game of the second leg. They would look to put in a complete performance in this game and get the better of Delhi. With that, a very warm welcome to our coverage of this clash!