Bangalore skipper, Virat Kohli, says that they would have bowled first as well. But adds there was dew in the first innings in the last game too. Tells it is about laying foundation and then go hard at the back end. Kohli says it is an important game and tells they need to keep the focus and stay with the plan. Kohli informs there are a couple of changes in his side. Tells Saini and Christian make way for Rajat Patidar which gives them more depth in batting and Sams comes in.