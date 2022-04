Bangalore, on the flip side, were handed a defeat in their previous game after winning three games on the trot and they will be itching to get back to winning ways. They did miss the services of Harshal Patel in the last game, as their bowlers were taken to the cleaners and the batters failed to chase down a huge total. Although, Harshal Patel will be making his comeback in this game and it would surely bolster their line-up. In the last edition, Bangalore won both the fixtures which included a game that they won by one run. Will Delhi take revenge in this clash? We shall find that out soon. Stick around for toss and further updates.