Ready to go again? I bet you all are as Delhi go up against Hyderabad. Both sides have had a different tournament so far. Delhi are on second with 6 wins while Hyderabad have had a tough time, winning just one game and are sitting at the bottom of the table. But the break might have given them the time to think about what they have done wrong and things might change for them for the better in this leg. Delhi, on the other hand, were brilliant in the first leg and they would look to continue the same in this game as well. As mentioned earlier, T Natarajan tested positive for Covid but the game is all set to go ahead which is terrific. On that note, hello and a warm welcome to everyone for the clash between Hyderabad and Delhi.