David Warner is up against his former team, the team that he has captained to the title win in 2016. He surely knows a lot about this Hyderabad team and its management and it was quite a bitter end to his stay in the Hyderabad camp last year. Will all those things bring any impact on Warner’s performance and the overall result of this game? Warner will surely be eager to go out there in the field and make a statement. Let’s see how things pan out. Toss and team sheets coming up.