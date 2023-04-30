'Delhi Capitals Would Have Lost By 50 Runs Had David Warner Played 50 Balls': Harbhajan Singh's Brutal Dig At DC Skipper

Delhi Capitals suffered their sixth defeat in IPL 2023 as they lost to SRH by nine runs.

New Delhi: Delhi Capitals had a great chance to complete a hat-trick of wins in IPL 2023 but some bizarre decisions and poor cricket meant that the team suffered a close nine-run loss to Sunrisers Hyderabad to further dent their hopes of reaching the playoffs. Having reduced SRH to 83-4, DC needed to restrict the Aiden Markram-led side to a low score but they ended up conceding 197, courtesy of Heinrich Klaasen's 53 and Abdul Samad's 28 with the bat for SRH.

Later, the team was well placed at 112-1 in the 12th over, with Mitchell Marsh and Phil Salt set, but lost momentum after a mini-collapse. DC made another bizarre move and held Axar Patel back for too long, sending him to bat after Priyam Garg and Sarfaraz Khan, at no.7. Axar didn't get enough balls to finish the game and despite scoring 29 in 14 balls, DC fell nine-run short of the target.

Meanwhile, DC didn't get off to a great start as skipper David Warner was out for a duck on the second ball of the inning. Warner has been the most consistent batter for Delhi Capitals this season but his strike rate has been in question.

Harbhajan Singh Launches Brutal Attack On David Warner Former India cricketer Harbhajan Singh reflected on Delhi Capitals' defeat and said that the team won't be able to reach playoffs this year. Harbhajan also mocked David Warner and said that Delhi reached close to SRH's target because Warner was out for a duck, adding that if he'd played 50 balls, Delhi Capitals would have lost the match by 50 runs.

"I don't think they can make a comeback, and the entire reason for that is captain. He didn't lead the side well, and then his form was an issue. It has been very disappointing. Warner was dismissed earlier today (vs SRH), which is why Delhi came so close. If he had played 50 balls, that would've been 50 balls wasted and DC would've lost by 50 runs," Harbhajan said

"Even now, when he comes to presentations, he says about other players' mistakes. But what have you done? You didn't show any intent; you scored 300+ runs but look at your strike rate. Warner hasn't really done justice to his stature this year. His 300 runs are of no use to DC. Warner needs to look in the mirror if he wants to find a reason for DC being at the bottom," Harbhajan said further.