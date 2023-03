Delhi IPL 2023 Team Squad, Retained Players List For Indian Premier League

Delhi will start their IPL campaign against KL Rahul led Lucknow on April 1 at Ekana stadium, Lucknow. Regular captain Rishabh Pant won't be available for the 2023 season, due to a road accident in December 2022. Earlier, Delhi struggled to find Pant's replacement as wicketkeeper as weel as captain. In his absence Australian opener David Warner will lead Delhi in the 16th edition of Indian Premier League.