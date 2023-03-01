Delight For CSK As Ben Stokes Confirms Availabilty For IPL 2023

Stokes, who picked up a knee injury during second Test vs New Zealand, said he has had conversations with Stephen Fleming about his workload management in IPL.

New Delhi: Star England all-rounder Ben Stokes has confirmed that he will be available for CSK for the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League. Stokes picked up a knee injury during the second Test between England and New Zealand where The Three Lions suffered a close loss by one run. Giving an update on his injury and his availability for the IPL 2023, Ben Stokes confirmed that he will be available for CSK in the marquee event. Stokes fetched a mammoth 16.25 crore in the IPL auction. Star England all-rounder Ben Stokes has confirmed that he will be available for CSK for the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League. Stokes picked up a knee injury during the second Test between England and New Zealand where The Three Lions suffered a close loss by one run. Giving an update on his injury and his availability for the IPL 2023, Ben Stokes confirmed that he will be available for CSK in the marquee event. Stokes fetched a mammoth 16.25 crore in the IPL auction.

Stokes said he has had conversations with Stephen Fleming about his workload management in IPL.

"I am going to the IPL. I have had conversations with 'Flem' and he's fully aware of the situation with my body. It's a week by week case at the moment," Stokes said after the 2nd Test in Wellington.

Stokes had earlier hinted that he might not be available for the business end of the IPL as England step up their preparation for the Ashes with a one-off Test against Ireland from June 1.

"I am not going to lie, it's incredibly frustrating knowing something has been holding me back from performing as I'd like to. I have been working hard with the physios and the medics trying to get myself to a place where I can fulfil my role as I have done for the last 10 year," Stokes said.

"I've got a four-month period now to get it better before the Ashes because I want to be turning up for the first Test in Birmingham able to fulfil my role properly. I'll be doing everything I can to give myself the best opportunity not to have to worry about it."