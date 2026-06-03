IPL 2026Virat KohliMS DhoniAbhishek SharmaRohit Sharma
Copied
  • Home
  • News
  • Despite losing the tournament, Jos Buttler names THIS player as biggest star of IPL 2026, his name is…

Despite losing the tournament, Jos Buttler names THIS player as biggest star of IPL 2026, his name is…

Jos Buttler praised a star player for his impressive batting performance in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026. Take a look and read the full story.

Edited By : Yash Chauhan |Jun 03, 2026, 01:58 PM IST

Published On Jun 03, 2026, 01:58 PM IST

Last UpdatedJun 03, 2026, 01:58 PM IST

Jos Buttler names THIS star as the story of the IPL 2026

Jos Buttler names THIS star as the story of the tournament

Rajat Patidar’s Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) defeated Shubman Gill’s Gujarat Titans (GT) in the final of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026. This victory helped them to win their second consecutive title in the tournament. Both the trophies came to the same ground.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi emerges as the biggest star of IPL 2026

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) players showcased a brilliant performance in the tournament. Each player put their best to achieve this milestone for their side. However, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) won the tournament, but during the whole season, there was one player who grabbed the full attention of the cricket world. Yes, you guessed it right, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who showcased a brilliant performance throughout the season.

Add Cricket Country as a Preferred Source add cricketcountry as a preferred source

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has been a key player and a backbone for Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi won the ‘Orange Cap‘ in this year’s edition as he scored 776 runs.

Also Read: THIS star wants to play alongside Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma before they retire, his name is…

Jos Buttler and Stuart Broad heap praise on Vaibhav Sooryavanshi

Reflecting on his performance, former Rajasthan Royals player and one of the finest batters of all time, Jos Buttler opens up on Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s impressive batting performance in the tournament.

RCB won the trophy, and they are the story of the IPL. But Vaibhav is nearly the IPL this year. He is the story of the tournament. MVP, 700-plus runs, and at a faster strike rate than everyone else. It was amazing to watch,” Buttler said.

Not only Jos Buttler, star pacer Stuart Broad also applauded Vaibhav Sooryavanshi for his brilliant batting performance. This is not it. Broad also added that he is ready to make his debut for team India and set to become a global star.

I said in my last podcast that I have not seen a player become an international star without having played international cricket. In England, people are talking about him. They may not even be IPL fans, but they are saying, ‘Oh my God, have you seen Sooryavanshi? He’s unbelievable.’ He has become a world star. Not like Kohli or anything, but he is probably the first player to become a world star without playing international cricket.

Also Read: Harmanpreet Kaur identifies what cost India in T20I series defeat to England

Yash Chauhan

Yash Chauhan

Yash Chauhan is a trainee at Cricket Country. He has been overseeing all matters related to Cricket News, match updates and daily coverage of domestic and international formats for the website. Yash is currently pursuing his master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication.

Related News

India vs Afghanistan Test Tickets Out Now: Prices, booking process and Venue details revealed

India vs Afghanistan Test Tickets Out Now: Prices, booking process and Venue details revealed
THIS star wants to play alongside Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma before they retire, his name is…

THIS star wants to play alongside Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma before they retire, his name is…
Shubman Gill’s emotional message after defeat to RCB in IPL 2026 leaves fans stunned

Shubman Gill’s emotional message after defeat to RCB in IPL 2026 leaves fans stunned
Ravichandran Ashwin HIGHLIGHTS some big mistakes by CSK in IPL 2026, says…

Ravichandran Ashwin HIGHLIGHTS some big mistakes by CSK in IPL 2026, says…

Latest News

Jos Buttler hails THIS star as the story of the tournament, his name is...

India vs Afghanistan Test tickets go live, here's how to book

Harmanpreet reveals what cost India the series vs England

Star players expresses his desire to play alongside Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma before they retire

England Women defeat India Women and seal the series 2-1

Shubman Gill emotional message goes viral after defeat to RCB in IPL 2026 final

Editor's Pick

IPL 2026: Sachin Tendulkar calls for major powerplay change in T20 Cricket

IPL 2026: Sachin Tendulkar calls for major powerplay change in T20 Cricket
WATCH: Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma visit Vrindavan to seek blessings after RCB’s second title triumph

WATCH: Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma visit Vrindavan to seek blessings after RCB’s second title triumph
‘I moved to Bangalore and RCB started winning’: PV Sindhu’s hilarious post after RCB’s back-to-back IPL titles

‘I moved to Bangalore and RCB started winning’: PV Sindhu’s hilarious post after RCB’s back-to-back IPL titles
Why Hardik Pandya didn’t post something for his brother Krunal after RCB’s second title win? Is everything alright between them?

Why Hardik Pandya didn’t post something for his brother Krunal after RCB’s second title win? Is everything alright between them?
Virat Kohli achieves a RARE feat in IPL history, after RCB’s second title triumph in the tournament as he…

Virat Kohli achieves a RARE feat in IPL history, after RCB’s second title triumph in the tournament as he…
Rajat Patidar credits Virat Kohli as ‘Kohli Bhai’ for guiding RCB to second IPL title

Rajat Patidar credits Virat Kohli as ‘Kohli Bhai’ for guiding RCB to second IPL title