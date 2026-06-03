Despite losing the tournament, Jos Buttler names THIS player as biggest star of IPL 2026, his name is…

Rajat Patidar’s Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) defeated Shubman Gill’s Gujarat Titans (GT) in the final of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026. This victory helped them to win their second consecutive title in the tournament. Both the trophies came to the same ground.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi emerges as the biggest star of IPL 2026

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) players showcased a brilliant performance in the tournament. Each player put their best to achieve this milestone for their side. However, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) won the tournament, but during the whole season, there was one player who grabbed the full attention of the cricket world. Yes, you guessed it right, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who showcased a brilliant performance throughout the season.

Add Cricket Country as a Preferred Source

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has been a key player and a backbone for Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi won the ‘Orange Cap‘ in this year’s edition as he scored 776 runs.

Also Read: THIS star wants to play alongside Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma before they retire, his name is…

Jos Buttler and Stuart Broad heap praise on Vaibhav Sooryavanshi

Reflecting on his performance, former Rajasthan Royals player and one of the finest batters of all time, Jos Buttler opens up on Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s impressive batting performance in the tournament.

“RCB won the trophy, and they are the story of the IPL. But Vaibhav is nearly the IPL this year. He is the story of the tournament. MVP, 700-plus runs, and at a faster strike rate than everyone else. It was amazing to watch,” Buttler said.

Not only Jos Buttler, star pacer Stuart Broad also applauded Vaibhav Sooryavanshi for his brilliant batting performance. This is not it. Broad also added that he is ready to make his debut for team India and set to become a global star.

“I said in my last podcast that I have not seen a player become an international star without having played international cricket. In England, people are talking about him. They may not even be IPL fans, but they are saying, ‘Oh my God, have you seen Sooryavanshi? He’s unbelievable.’ He has become a world star. Not like Kohli or anything, but he is probably the first player to become a world star without playing international cricket.“

Also Read: Harmanpreet Kaur identifies what cost India in T20I series defeat to England