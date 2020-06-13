Keeping aside all the political differences of opinions, former India cricketer-turned-politician Gautam Gambhir wished a speedy recovery for former Pakistan cricketer Shahid Afridi, who tested positive for coronavirus. Gambhir wished recovery for Afridi after the former Pakistan skipper took to Twitter and made the announcement and urging fans to pray for him.

Gambhir, speaking at Salaam Cricket 2020, said he does not want the virus to infect anybody, not just Afridi.

“Nobody should be infected with this virus. I have political differences with Shahid Afridi but I want him to recover as soon as possible. But more than Afridi I want every person infected in my country to get well as soon as possible,” Gambhir said.

Thanking Pakistan for offering to help India during the global crisis, Gambhir said first all the cross border terrorism needs to be eradicated.

“I have to worry about the people in my country. Pakistan has offered to help India but they need to provide help in their own country first. They have offered to help and I am thankful for that but first they need to eradicate the cross-border terrorism,” he added.

Afridi had been at the forefront of the fight against coronavirus in Pakistan. His Foundation has been helping the needy with essential commodities during the pandemic in Pakistan.