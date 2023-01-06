Despite Two-Match Ban, Cristiano Ronaldo Set To Make His Al Nassr Debut. Here’s How You Can Watch It Live In India

New Delhi: Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr debut has been delayed. The club has not yet registered the 37-year-old soccer player. The star player has already started training with his new team members is also likely to defy the two-match bane given by England FA. He was banned after smashing the phone from the hand of a 14-year-old Everton fan, who was also autistic.

A video of Ronaldo angrily slapping the phone out of the boy’s hand went viral on social media. He walked down the tunnel after United’s 1-0 defeat at Goodison Park in April.

Later on the boy’s mother revealed that she was left with bruised hand and his phone screen had been smashed. Ronaldo was cautioned by the police in August and charged with improper conduct by England’s Football Association (FA) in September.

New angle showing @cristiano Ronaldo smash a phone out of a 14 year old child’s hand after @manchesterunited defeat. The father of 4 has since apologised for his “outburst” without going into any detail of what he had done in an Instagram post. pic.twitter.com/NpzFI7G8sI Around Liverpool (@aroundliv) April 10, 2022

Even though Ronaldo apologized on social media for his behaviour, he was still warned about his future conduct and also fined 50,000 pounds ($59,875).

Even thought it is not confirmed that by the Saudi club whether they would adhere to the ban which is backed by FIFA rules.

If the ban is ignored, however, it could land Ronaldo in further hot water and the club with a huge fine.

Al Nassr on Thursday postponed its scheduled Saudi Pro League home match on Thursday due to heavy rain.