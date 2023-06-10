Despite Your Swollen Finger...: Radhika Dhopavkar’s IG Post For ‘Resilient Partner’ Rahane Goes Viral

Rahane top-scored for India by makinh 89 runs in the 1st innings of ongoing WTC 2023 final

New Delhi: Ajinkya Rahane was the star performer for Team India with the bat on Friday (June 9) during Day 3 of the ongoing WTC 2023 final match between India and Australia at the Oval. The 35-year-old right-handed batter who was making a comeback to Indian Test team after a gap of almost 18 months faced a total of 129 deliveries to score 89 runs on Friday. During his stay at the crease, he hammered 11 fours and one six and added 71 runs first with Ravindra Jadeja (48) for fifth wicket and then 109 with Shardul Thakur (51) for seventh wicket to pull India out of danger and avoid follow-on.

Rahane missed out a well-deserving Test century on comeback but did enough that kept India alive in the contest. The right-handed batter faced a lot of body blows during his time in the middle but still batted throughout and keep Aussies at bay. But the blows that he suffered did hurt him and because of which he didn't come out to field during Australia's 2nd innings of Day 3. But at the end of day's play he brused aside the concerns about his fitness and availabiliy for the rest of the match and said that he will be fit to bat.

Rahane's gusty knock earned him big praise from all quarters and on Saturday (June 10) ahead of the start of the fourth day's play, his wife Radhika Dhopavkar took to Instagram to share a heartwarming post for him and praising him gusty knock. She revealed that the Mumbaikar refused a scan to protect his mindset and focused on batting, displaying incredible selflessness and determination, for which she is proud of him.

"Despite your swollen finger, you refused a scan to protect your mindset and focused on batting, displaying incredible selflessness and determination. With unwavering resilience and commitment, you took your place at the crease, inspiring us all. I'm forever proud of your unwavering team spirit, my resilient partner. Love you endlessly!," Dhopavkar, who is Rahane's childhood sweethart turend wife, wrote on Instagram.

