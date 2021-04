Devdutt Padikkal Tests Negative For Coronavirus, Likely to Join RCB Bio-Bubble Ahead of IPL 2020 Opener vs

Royal Challengers Bangalore opener Devdutt Padikkal – who had tested positive for COVID-19 on March 22 – has tested negative on Monday and will join the RCB bio-bubble after another negative test. This would come as a piece of good news for RCB fans – who would be hoping their young opener continues his ominous form from the domestic season into the IPL.

In all likelihood, he would be fit in time for the season opener against reigning champions Mumbai Indians.