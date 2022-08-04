New Delhi: Rajasthan Royals’ Twitter handle is one of the most entertaining accounts to follow on social media. The franchise’s social handle often leaves the fans in splits with hilarious memes. India and Rajasthan Royals spinner Yuzvendra Chahal has been at the receiving end on most occasions. Recently, Rajasthan Royals’ Twitter handles trolled Yuzvendra Chahal after sharing a photoshopped image of Chahal’s Instagram handle which revealed fake chats by MS Dhoni, Chahal’s wife Dhanashree Verma and Sanju Samson. Chahal also hilariously responded to the troll saying ‘Kabhi ghee ke chante khaye hai’. This was not the only instance when the hilarious banter between the two left the fans in awe.

Meanwhile, RR’s social media admin was once again at his witty best and shared a hilarious meme. Chahal recently posted a photo with Yashasvi Jaiswal where the two RR players can be seen enjoying at the restaurant. However, RR’s admin found a unique angle in the photo and massively trolled Yuzvendra Chahal.

Chahal joined Rajasthan Royals after RCB released him ahead of the IPL 2022. The spinner had a fabulous season and helped Rajasthan Royals reach the final. Meanwhile, Chahal was last seen playing for India on the England tour. He was rested from the ongoing tour against West Indies.

Chahal is likely to return to the Indian team for the Asia Cup which will be played in UAE after Sri Lanka expressed their inability to host the event in the country amidst the political crisis. Chahal will look for some performances in the Aisa Cup to boost his case for a place in the T20 World Cup squad. The spinner was dropped from the Indian team in the previous edition of the World Cup in UAE.